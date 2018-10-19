Meteorologists predict warm, wet winter for United States

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center released its latest outlook for the 2018-2019 winter season.
According to scientists, a mild winter is expected for much of the United States. The outlook is showing above-average temperatures likely across the norther and western U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.
El Nino has 70 to 75 percent chance of developing late this fall into the early winter. While a weak El Nino is expected, Scientist explain that is may still influence the winter season by moving in wetter conditions across the southern united states, along with the warmer and drier conditions to part of the North.
El Nino is an ocean-atmospheric climate interaction that is linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. During the winter, typical El Nino conditions in the U.S. can include wetter-than-average precipitation in the South and drier conditions in parts of the North.
The 2018 Winter Outlook runs from December through February. For Temperatures it shows warmer-than-normal conditions are anticipated across much for the norther and western United States with the greatest likelihood in Alaska and from the Pacific Northwest and Norther Plains.
As for the Mid-South, Southeast, Tennessee River Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic all have equal chances for below, near, or above average temperatures, meaning there will be no real big change for the region.
Interesting to note, that there is no region of the United States that is expected to be below average for this winter.
As for rain, the wetter-than-average conditions are favored across the southern region of the U.S., which then moves up into the Mid-Atlantic. Northern Florida and southern Georgia have the greatest odds for above-average precipitation.
Drier than average conditions are expected in parts of the Norther Rockies and the norther plains, this then moves to the Great Lakes region and then Northern Ohio valley.
As for the Mid-South we again are under the no-change region for the probability of Precipitation. Yet just to our south we will see wetter than normal conditions.
While this is just a prediction on what could happen this winter, it gives us a good idea on what could happen as we move through the next several months.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team as we transition from fall into winter.
