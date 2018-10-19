Mid South attack ads overwhelming voters

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A controversial radio ad, in support of Republican Representative French Hill, features two black women attacking white Democrats.
One woman in the ad claimed that white Republicans will bring back race verdicts and lynchings.
“Girl, white Democrats will be lynching black folks again .. We can’t afford to let white democrats take us back to bad old days of race verdicts, life sentences and lynchings when a white girl screams rape,” said the woman.
The ad was paid for by Black Americans for the President's Agenda, a political action committee.
Hill released a statement Thursday strongly condemning the ad.
WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson said Congressman Hill had nothing to do with the ad.
"Apparently this group is running ads like this all over the country," said Nelson.
In Tennessee, campaign attack ads have left some voters overwhelmed.
Ads supporting Congressman Marsha Blackburn or her opponent former Governor Phil Bredesen have been frequently attacking each other.
Blackburn’s camp insisted that they are highlighting legitimate policy differences, while Bredesen’s team stressed that they are spreading outright lies about the former governor.
Nelson suggested that the attack ads are effective because they target swing voters.
“They work especially in if there is a Republican who is thinking about voting for Bredesen or a Democrat who’s thinking about voting for Blackburn,” said Nelson.
He indicated that the negative ads could help voters return to their standing party loyalty.
