Rain arrives tonight

Expect increasing clouds the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers will be possible before 6 PM as a cold front pushes towards the area, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs today will be in the upper 60s. Rain will be likely tonight and into early tomorrow morning. However, showers will end from north to south between 7 and 9 AM.
AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80% of rain. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 55.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning in north Mississippi, but the rest of the day will be dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Cold air will move in on Saturday evening and temperatures will dip into the lower 40s. It will be chilly on Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday night, so frost will be possible in west Tennessee on Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday, rising to the upper 60s by Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Wednesday and rain chances will increase Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5