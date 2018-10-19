Rain arrives tonight

WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning in north Mississippi, but the rest of the day will be dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Cold air will move in on Saturday evening and temperatures will dip into the lower 40s. It will be chilly on Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday night, so frost will be possible in west Tennessee on Monday morning.