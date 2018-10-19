Rain chances increase tonight

We are starting off the morning dry and cloudy, but rain chances will increase this evening. A few showers will be possible this afternoon as a cold front pushes towards the area, but the main line will not arrive until after 6 pm. Rain will be likely tonight and into early tomorrow morning. However, rain will be clear after 9 am and clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon on Saturday. Highs today will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 53.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning in north Mississippi, but the rest of the day will be dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Cold air will move in on Saturday evening and temperatures will dip into the lower 40s. It will be chilly on Sunday afternoon with highs only in the upper 50s. Temperatures will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday night, so frost will be possible in west Tennessee on Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday and upper 60s Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Wednesday and rain chances will increase Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
