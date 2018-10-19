Rain chances increase tonight

We are starting off the morning dry and cloudy, but rain chances will increase this evening. A few showers will be possible this afternoon as a cold front pushes towards the area, but the main line will not arrive until after 6 pm. Rain will be likely tonight and into early tomorrow morning. However, rain will be clear after 9 am and clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon on Saturday. Highs today will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s.