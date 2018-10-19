Report: Congressman criticizes radio ad in support of him

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - An ad from a North Carolina-based political action committee in support of Rep. French Hill drew a rebuke from the candidate himself Thursday as voters head to the polls next month.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, a group called “Black Americans for the President’s Agenda” paid for the ad.
Hill, an incumbent Republican, is being challenged by State Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock and Libertarian Joe Ryne Swafford in the Nov. 6 general election.
In the ad, which had been 654,000 views on Twitter as of Thursday, two women are heard talking about the recent confirmation battle with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, KARK reported.
“Our Congressman French Hill and the Republicans know it’s dangerous to change the presumption of innocence to a presumption of guilt, especially for black men,” one of the women said in the ad according to KARK. “If the Democrats can do that to a white justice of the Supreme Court with no evidence, no corroboration and all of her witnesses including her best friend, say it didn’t happen, what will happen to our husbands, our fathers or our sons when a white girl lies on them?”
Another woman in the ad said, “White Democrats will be lynching black folks again,” KARK reported.
“I’ve always told my son don’t be messing around with that,” the first woman said in the ad. “If you get caught, she will cry rape.”
In a statement to KARK, Hill condemned the ad.
“I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms. There’s no place in Arkansas for this nonsense,” Hill told KARK.
Election observers are closely watching the 2nd District race in the state and around the country.
A September poll from content partner Talk Business & Politics showed Hill with a 49.5 to 40.5% lead over Tucker. Swafford picked up 2% of the vote in the poll, while eight percent were undecided.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/KARK. All rights reserved.