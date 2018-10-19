Retailers hiring for seasonal workers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Earning extra cash for the holidays is becoming easier with dozens of retailers hiring more part-time seasonal workers.
It's the most wonderful time of year when more employers are looking to attract and retain workers.
Several companies are gearing up for holiday hiring. Wolfchase Galleria Mall held a holiday job fair Friday to fill dozens of retail positions.
“Jobs during the holiday are a great way to support your family and get a leg up on gift giving,” said Winston Meyers, director of Marketing and Business Development.
Speaking of a leg up, Samitrius Bailey said on-the-spot interviews are a huge benefit at job fairs.
“It’s pretty much like a first impression that you get for a job,” Bailey said. “If you put in an online application you kind of have a slimmer chance of getting it instead of actually being there face to face.”
After you land the job, there’s also the possibility of a permanent position.
“A lot of jobs you start during the holidays and they get to see your work ethic and bubbly personality and they decide to keep you after the holidays,” Meyers said.
In addition to retail stores hiring, the FedEx network is looking to take on 55,000 people for the holidays. In Memphis, there are 3,800 open positions.
Nationwide, Target is hiring 120,000 workers, Macy’s is adding 80,000 employees, and UPS is looking to fill 100,000 seasonal positions.
‘Tis the seasons for workers to cash in on the holidays.
“We have so many retailers that are hiring this holiday season and we’re getting a lot more so you’ll be seeing more retailers as the season goes on,” Meyers said.
