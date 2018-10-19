Police: Robber shoots himself in the leg during escape

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man shot himself in the leg after committing a robbery, Memphis police said.
The robbery occurred Wednesday around 10:29 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cottonwood Apartments.
Vincent Beard, 18, was accompanied by another man when they approached their victim. Officials said Beard pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The victim complied, and the men took off running.
According to the affidavit, the victim heard a gunshot and Beard started to limp on his right side.
An object fell from his waistband, and police later discovered a semi-auto magazine still partially loaded on the scene.
At 11 p.m. investigators were tipped off about a man suffering from a gunshot wound from Baptist East Hospital ER.
Medical personnel treated him for the gunshot wound and he was released.
Officers arrived on the scene and realized the injured male had a similar description to that of the robber.
Beard was located after being released and was transported to Felony Response Bureau.
He was later charged with aggravated robbery.
