Trial date set for mother accused of stabbing her children
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 18, 2018 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 7:18 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After more than two years, a trial date is now set for the mother accused of stabbing four of her children.

29-year-old Shanynthia Gardner’s children were found dead in July 2016.

All four children had cuts to their throats. They were each younger than 6 years old.

Her oldest son, 7, escaped and got help from a neighbor.

Last year, a medical expert found Gardner “mentally defective” at the time of the murders. That means she can plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

She will have a status hearing in December and her trial is set for August 2019.

