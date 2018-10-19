Trial date set for mother accused of stabbing her children

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After more than two years, a trial date is now set for the mother accused of stabbing four of her children.
29-year-old Shanynthia Gardner’s children were found dead in July 2016.
All four children had cuts to their throats. They were each younger than 6 years old.
Her oldest son, 7, escaped and got help from a neighbor.
Last year, a medical expert found Gardner “mentally defective” at the time of the murders. That means she can plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
She will have a status hearing in December and her trial is set for August 2019.
