Cold Air Moving In Tonight

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will keep skies sunny and the forecast pretty quiet through midweek. Highs will head back into the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will be back on the increase by Wednesday and Thursday as a pocket of upper level energy will move across the Mid-South. Right now, it looks mainly dry but it may be just enough energy to spark a few showers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday both look dry at this point with, lots of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s.