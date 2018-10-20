Cold Air Moving In Tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -We had some rain this morning but that has exited the region. Tonight some chilly air will push in. There could be some light frost in spots. The best chances of seeing frost will be in northwest Tennessee, Missouri Bootheel, and northeast Arkansas. A FROST ADVISORY is active for Dyer County in Tennessee and the Bootheel of Missouri for Sunday morning. Don’t forget to cover up or bring in any tender vegetation and pets.
Clouds will continue to decrease tonight with mostly clear skies tonight. Low temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be breezy too, with a cool northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. There could be some light frost in spots. Frost is possible tonight, and a FROST ADVISORY is active for Dyer County in Tennessee and the Bootheel of Missouri for Sunday morning. For Sunday a pretty day and noticeable cooler with abundant sunshine but highs will come in almost ten degrees cooler along with a cool northeast wind.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy Frost. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 15 mph. Low: 40.
SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with some patchy frost possible north of I-40. Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs, only in the upper 50s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will again remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Monday morning and again we have the chance of patchy frost across the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: High pressure will keep skies sunny and the forecast pretty quiet through midweek. Highs will head back into the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will be back on the increase by Wednesday and Thursday as a pocket of upper level energy will move across the Mid-South. Right now, it looks mainly dry but it may be just enough energy to spark a few showers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday both look dry at this point with, lots of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sagay Galindo
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.