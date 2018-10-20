Conway Cares: North Mississippi family receives new A/C system

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A North Mississippi man is getting a helping hand as the Fall season kicks off.
Paschal Hayes and his wife have been without heating and air for nearly a decade.
Paschal says they borrowed an A/C unit from their in-laws because they didn't have the money to buy one of their own.
The Hayes family recently won the Conway Cares initiative, and Paschal said it’s a blessing. “Me nor my wife are in good health,” Paschal said. “It’s important for her to be in a comfortable position so she can get some sleep.” Paschal said his wife is battling cancer.
She also fosters dogs with for the Humane Society and feeds children at a local school through a food pantry.
The founder of Conway Cares says the initiative is his way of giving back to the community to help those who may not be able to get heating and cooling systems themselves.
Do you know someone in need of a new heating and cooling system? Click here to nominate them.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.