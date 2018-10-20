Friday Football Fever: Week 10 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 10 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
Germantown beat Central 28-7 and Whitehaven defeated White Station 41-24.
Cordova beat Arlington 48-3 and Raleigh Egypt vs. Mitchell
Houston beat Collierville 40 to 6 and ECS defeated Harding 34-7.
Briarcrest 28 @ Jackson Northside 14
CBHS 42 @ Wooddale 8
Cordova High 48 @ Arlington High 3
Craigmont 20 @ South Gibson 55
Fayette Academy 42 @ Rossville 6
Gleason 8 @ Dresden 61
Greenfield 7 @ Lake County 34
Halls 9 @ Adamsville 47
Harding 7 @ ECS 34
Lausanne 41 @ USJ 14
Manassas 18 @ Sheffield 12
Memphis Central 7 @ Germantown 28
Milan 27 @ Lexington 7
Millington 7 @ Bartlett 27
MUS 57 @ Douglass 0
North Panola 52 @ Palmer 14
Overton High 26 @ Kingsbury High 13
Rosemark 16 @ Jackson Christian 7
St. Benedict 41 @ Ezell-Hardin 21
St. George’s 24 @ FACS 14
Westview 31 @ Bolivar 52
Westwood 46 @ Memphis Middle College 20
