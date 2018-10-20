Friday Football Fever: Week 10 Scores and Highlights

Friday Football Fever: Week 10 Scores and Highlights
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 19, 2018 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 10:51 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 10 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

Germantown beat Central 28-7 and Whitehaven defeated White Station 41-24.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 (Part 1)

Cordova beat Arlington 48-3 and Raleigh Egypt vs. Mitchell

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 (Part 2)

Houston beat Collierville 40 to 6 and ECS defeated Harding 34-7.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 (Part 3)

Final Scores

Briarcrest 28 @ Jackson Northside 14

CBHS 42 @ Wooddale 8

Cordova High 48 @ Arlington High 3

Craigmont 20 @ South Gibson 55

Fayette Academy 42 @ Rossville 6

Gleason 8 @ Dresden 61

Greenfield 7 @ Lake County 34

Halls 9 @ Adamsville 47

Harding 7 @ ECS 34

Lausanne 41 @ USJ 14

Manassas 18 @ Sheffield 12

Memphis Central 7 @ Germantown 28

Milan 27 @ Lexington 7

Millington 7 @ Bartlett 27

MUS 57 @ Douglass 0

North Panola 52 @ Palmer 14

Overton High 26 @ Kingsbury High 13

Rosemark 16 @ Jackson Christian 7

St. Benedict 41 @ Ezell-Hardin 21

St. George’s 24 @ FACS 14

Westview 31 @ Bolivar 52

Westwood 46 @ Memphis Middle College 20

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.