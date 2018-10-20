Rain Overnight Won’t Put A Damper On Your Weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.