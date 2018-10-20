Rain Overnight Won’t Put A Damper On Your Weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Rain will fall across the Mid-South overnight with rainfall amounts averaging a half into to near an inch in some areas. Rain will exit early Saturday morning and give way to sunshine followed by cold air that will move in Sunday.
TONIGHT: Rain WIND: NW 5 LOW: 55
SATURDAY: Decreasing Clouds WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 69
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 41
THE WEEKEND: Sunshine returns Saturday with mild temperatures during the day and falling temperatures overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
