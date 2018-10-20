Rain this morning, drying out this afternoon

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Rain this morning will push south by midday. That means we are expected to see some sunshine with drying conditions this afternoon.
It’s a bit of a wet start to Saturday as a cold front is pushing rain through the region. The rain will continue to move south during the morning, meaning rain should tapper off from the north to the south by midday to early afternoon. By the afternoon we are expecting partly cloudy skies with drying conditions, meaning a much nicer afternoon is in store compared to this morning. Highs will only warm into the upper 60s today with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be a bit gusty early tonight, diminishing by the overnight period. Frost is possible tonight, that is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Dyer County in Tennessee and the Bootheel of Missouri for Sunday morning. Remember to protect any tinder vegetation along with animals outside.
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy. 20% AM showers. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 69.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy Frost. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 15 mph. Low: 40.
SUNDAY: We start the morning off quite chilly with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to lower 40s with some patchy frost possible north of I-40. Mostly sunny skies will prevail tomorrow with afternoon highs quite chilly, only in the upper 50s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will again remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Monday morning and again we have the slight chance to see patchy frost across the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: High pressure looks to settle into the region to start the new week. This means we will see mostly sunny skies for Monday through Tuesday and afternoon highs both days will be back into the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are back by Wednesday to Friday as we track our next system that could bring us rain on Thursday. The rain chances are small right now, so not expecting a total washout. Otherwise afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the middle to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
