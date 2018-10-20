Rain this morning, drying out this afternoon

It’s a bit of a wet start to Saturday as a cold front is pushing rain through the region. The rain will continue to move south during the morning, meaning rain should tapper off from the north to the south by midday to early afternoon. By the afternoon we are expecting partly cloudy skies with drying conditions, meaning a much nicer afternoon is in store compared to this morning. Highs will only warm into the upper 60s today with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be a bit gusty early tonight, diminishing by the overnight period. Frost is possible tonight, that is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Dyer County in Tennessee and the Bootheel of Missouri for Sunday morning. Remember to protect any tinder vegetation along with animals outside.