Rhodes QB PJ Settles eyes 10,000 career yards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Rhodes College hosts Centre College for homecoming at Crain Field on Saturday. It’s a game that will most likely see Lynx quarterback, PJ Settles, set the Rhodes College record for career yardage.
Settles is just 35 yards shy of hitting the 10 thousand yard mark.
“I honestly didn’t know I was close to 10 thousand until a couple of weeks ago," Settles said. “Coach had mentioned it, and I looked it up, and I was like, ‘man I’m really about to hit this thing.’”
Settles is the ultimate dual threat QB. Among current quarterbacks with over four thousand passing yards and a thousand rushing yards, Settles ranks third in all levels of college football, one spot ahead of Division I Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
That’s remarkable considering Settles was fifth on the depth chart his freshman year.
“The key honestly is confidence to make plays in the passing game," Settles said. "Not being afraid to take shots, and take what the defense gives you.”
Settles parents, friends, and many Rhodes alums will be in attendance for homecoming on Saturday.
Not only does Settles have the chance to set a new school record for total career yards, but also for the school’s career rushing and passing yards.
“It’s going to feel amazing," Settles said. "Just knowing how much that I’ve been through. In high school. What my family’s been through to get me here.”
Rhodes head coach Jim Ryan faced Settles in a previous coaching job before taking over as the Lynx head boss in 2016. Ryan said he was highly impressed with the former Nashville Ensworth Academy star back then, and is happy to be a part of Settles potential record setting day.
“Just proud of him and the guys that helped him get here," Ryan said. What a neat thing for Rhodes.”
Settles roommate and Lynx wide receiver Josh Lucas has seen Settles’ develop throughout the years. Lucas said he hopes the record setting play comes to him, but will enjoy the moment for his friend no matter what.
“The offense and the team will just be celebrating in that moment for sure," Lucas said.
Centre College vs. Rhodes College is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Crain Field on Saturday.
