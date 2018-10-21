Accused child molester in Houston dressed as doctor, volunteered around children

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas man who allegedly sexually assaulted two juveniles was arrested in Idaho after weeks on the run, with police speculating he may have been headed to Canada.
Lee Smith III, 29, is charged with sexual assault of a child and remains in custody in Idaho, awaiting extradition to Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
Investigators say Smith is a sexual predator who allegedly went after children by volunteering at schools and activity places that children frequent.
“So, he was very active and very clever in how he got around children,” said David Yoon with Houston Police.
Police also found several pictures on social media of Smith dressed up as a pediatrician and posing next to children.
"All we know is that he was able to gain access to a lab coat, get it embroidered with pediatrician next to his name, and he had photos of himself with unidentified children, who we couldn't find, on the metro rail and public transportation,” Yoon said.
Investigators stressed in a press conference they have no reports of Smith pretending to be a doctor in a hospital setting to access children.
Smith is accused of sexually assaulting two children, ages 6 and 15, in August 2017. However, police believe there may be more victims.
The mother of both the children Smith is accused of assaulting implored any other victims to come forward.
"Please don't be scared, don't be afraid, don't be ashamed. Just come forward because the sooner we get him off the street, the sooner we save other people's children,” she said.
Officers in Boise, ID, arrested Smith on Oct. 14 after responding to a report about a car with a flat tire. Once it was confirmed he was wanted in Houston, Smith was taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2018 KTRK, Houston Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.