Another Cold Night & Frost Possible

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate our weather pattern. High pressure will suppress any moisture and skies will stay sunny Monday through Tuesday. Afternoon highs will feel warmer, in the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Skies become partly cloudy skies by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies Thursday as we track our next system that could bring us rain on Thursday. The rain chances are small right now, otherwise afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the middle to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday into the weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.