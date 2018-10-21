Apartment floor collapses leaving 30 injured near Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC (WHNS/CNN) - Police officials say 30 people have been injured after a floor collapsed during a party at an apartment complex near Clemson University.
The incident happened early Sunday morning in the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson complex
Police say the building's first floor collapsed into the basement while the party goers were dancing.
WARNING: The following content, including video and words, may be graphic or offensive to some viewers.
The property management of the clubhouse told CNN it was built in 2004.
