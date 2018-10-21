Early voting numbers have tripled since 2014

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An estimated 40-thousand people in Shelby County have participated in early voting.
About 7,700 people voted Saturday alone.
According to the election commission, that is a huge number for one weekend.
In the 2014 mid-terms, more than 11 thousand early voters cast their ballots in the first 4 days of early voting.
This year, that number has tripled.
We were there Sunday as volunteers from early voting locations turned in their voter registration rolls.
Future poll workers were also being trained on how to properly put away voting machines in preparation for election day.
Memphian Richard Divhan biked to the Mississippi Boulevard polling location to cast his vote. He said the entire process was fast.
Other voters disagreed and complained to the election commission about long lines.
Those lines were due to new voters having to be entered manually into a brand new voter registration system.
Voters also raised concerns that the large text feature places the name of Democratic candidate for governor Karl Dean onto the second page of candidates and not immediately below Republican candidate Bill Lee as state law requires.
The election commission suggested that voters use the provided magnifying glasses instead of relying on the large text ballot.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.