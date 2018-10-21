JaMychal Green suffers broken jaw in Grizzlies win vs. Hawks

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the second straight season, Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green suffered an injury in the Grizz season home opener.
The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Green suffered a broken jaw after receiving an elbow to the face from a Hawks player in the third quarter of Friday night’s game. Green underwent surgery on Saturday and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Grizzlies didn’t announce a timetable for Green’s return, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Green will likely miss four to six weeks, and isn’t expected to be cleared for contact activities for a month.
Green’s absence means rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. will most likely be pushed into the starting lineup.
Jackson Jr. had 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the win over the Hawks.
