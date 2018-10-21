Medicaid expansion becomes key issue in GOP-leaning states

In this March 13, 2018 photo, Nebraska state Sens. John Stinner of Gering, right, and Mark Kolterman of Seward follow debate in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb. Faced with the possibility that Neb. voters might approve a ballot measure expanding Medicaid, Stinner says he does not want to be insensitive to people in that Medicaid expansion group, but he does not think it is sustainable. Kolterman does not believe anybody (in the Legislature) who voted against extending Medicaid is really opposed to helping people, but wonders how the state is going to pay for it. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (AP)