Memphis woman missing after hospital discharge

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A local woman is missing after being discharged from a hospital.
MPD released an Endangered Missing Adult alert for 59-year-old Redia Green.
She was discharged from a hospital around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Green left the hospital in an unknown direction.
She suffers from medical conditions and is not on medication at this time.
Green stands at 5′3 and weighs about 180 pounds.
She has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
If seen, please contact police.
