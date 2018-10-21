Rhodes QB Settles sets new school record for career yards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Rhodes College Lynx wanted a different result in their homecoming matchup against the Centre College Colonels on Saturday, after losing 41-14, but there was a silver lining in the loss.
Lynx QB PJ Settles broke two school records for career yardage. Early in the first quarter, Settles scampered for a four yard gain to set a new school mark for total career rushing yards. Then later in the half, Settles connected with WR Jace Franklin to become the first player in Rhodes history to hit the 10 thousand career total yard mark.
Settles needs just 58 more passing yards to set a new school record for career passing yards.
The 4-3 Lynx return to the field on the road at Sewanee on Saturday October 27.
