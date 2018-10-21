Sunny but chilly Sunday; Frost possible tonight

NEXT WEEK: High pressure looks to settle into the region to start the new week. This means we will see mostly sunny skies for Monday through Tuesday and afternoon highs both days will be back into the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are back by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies Thursday as we track our next system that could bring us rain on Thursday. The rain chances are small right now, so not expecting a total washout. Otherwise afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the middle to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday into the weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.