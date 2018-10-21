Sunny but chilly Sunday; Frost possible tonight

It is a cold start to Sunday and we are looking at afternoon highs staying below average again today. Tonight, we will see frost in some locations again tonight.
Grab the coats, it is a chilly start to Sunday with possible frost in some parts of the Mid-South. Temperatures will only warm into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds remain out of the northeast during the day around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, we are looking at lows dipping into the 30s and 40s across the region. That is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for tonight into tomorrow morning for Portions of Eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, the Bootheel of Missouri and North Mississippi. Don’t forget to cover up or bring in any tinder vegetation, also remember bring in any pets that are outside or provide them with extra warmth.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy Frost. Winds: Calm to light. Low: 40.
NEXT WEEK: High pressure looks to settle into the region to start the new week. This means we will see mostly sunny skies for Monday through Tuesday and afternoon highs both days will be back into the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are back by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies Thursday as we track our next system that could bring us rain on Thursday. The rain chances are small right now, so not expecting a total washout. Otherwise afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the middle to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday into the weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.
