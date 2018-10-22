Breakdown: Why Uranus Is Visible

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On most nights Uranus is hard to see even with a telescope but for the rest of the month, you may be able to spot it without one or with binoculars according to NASA. Uranus is going to be in a good place for viewing the next few days. The seventh planet from the sun is going to be at its highest point in the sky around midnight on October 23rd and as close as the moon. Check out the picture below of Uranus taken by Voyager2 in 1986.
This great viewing of the planet is due to its opposition to the sun. The sun is expected to reach its biggest distance below the horizon at midnight, at the same time Uranus will be the highest point opposite of the sun.
Around this time, Uranus will make its closest approach to Earth (perigee) according to astronomers. The reason is because Earth, Uranus and the Sun will be in a straight line. Earth will be in the middle.
Get away from city lights, look toward the southeast and it is expected to be flashing blue and green in color in between the constellation, pisces. It is best viewed around 1 am. This entire month will be good viewing for Uranus, happy gazing!
