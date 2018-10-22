Brief warm-up, rain to end week

It's a chilly start to our day with most of the area in the 30s. With sunshine and a south wind, it will quickly warm to the mid 60s this afternoon. It won't be as cool tonight with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Cloud cover will build in this evening, but we will remain dry.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 46.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will remain dry with sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday, but we will drop back down to the lower 60s on Wednesday as northeast winds bring in cool air. Lows will be in the 40s the rest of the week. A weather system will bring a chance for rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning. There will also be a chance for rain late Saturday. High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s on Thursday, but we will climb to the lower to mid 60s for the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.