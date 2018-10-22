Brief warm-up, rain to end week

REST OF THE WEEK: We will remain dry with sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday, but we will drop back down to the lower 60s on Wednesday as northeast winds bring in cool air. Lows will be in the 40s the rest of the week. A weather system will bring a chance for rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning. There will also be a chance for rain late Saturday. High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s on Thursday, but we will climb to the lower to mid 60s for the weekend.