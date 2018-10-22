Church out thousands of dollars on furniture order

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis church wants their money back from a woman they said sold the church a bill of goods she couldn’t deliver on.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in the New Chicago area placed the order last December and paid in full upfront.
Nearly a year later, the church said it’s out thousands of dollars and never got the furniture they ordered.
“No response, no ‘I am going to try to pay,’ you know, actually no more lies,” said secretary Barbra Smith. “You promised to pay us.”
The paper trail starts December 10, 2017, the day Smith placed an order for a new pulpit, communion table, and podium with BSH Enterprises.
That day, Smith paid $5,600 to BSH owner Betty Hobson, but months went by and there was no sign of the furniture.
“I kept calling and asking her, ‘Betty when are we going to get the furniture, they are beginning to get worried and so am I,'” Smith said.
Smith said Hobson’s company served as a middle-man to order the church furniture and that Hobson gave excuse after excuse for the delay.
However, when the church called the furniture manufacturer they discovered their order had never been placed.
“I’ve given her a chance to do right and she has only used us,” Smith said.
Just as they were about to go to police, Smith said Hobson promised to pay back the church’s money.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church is still waiting for their full refund, and they're not the only church.
Last October, Hope Fellowship Church in Hickory Hill said they too had an issue with its order from BSH Enterprises.
Hobson told WMC5 then she'd fallen on hard times and promised to pay back the church. She still owes $800 of that refund.
When we reached Hobson on the phone Monday, she said she shut down her company and filed bankruptcy, and that she’s paid back what she could to both churches.
Hobson said she'd pay Mt. Pleasant the remaining $3,200 by November 15.
According to Shelby County clerk records, Hobson’s business license for BSH Enterprises expired in May 2017.
