Early voting begins in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Early voting for the mid-term election begins Monday across Arkansas.
Over the past few years, roughly half the votes have come in early voting in comparison to Election Day.
According to KARK, here are some of the hot button issues on this election cycle.
Second District Congress
While incumbent French Hill is in the driver's seat for this race, it's receiving national attention as a race Democrats could possibly win. Things certainly got more interesting this past week after the release of a racist ad supporting Hill -- paid for by a PAC unaffiliated with the candidate. Nevertheless, it's made headlines across the country and become an issue in this race in a district covering Central Arkansas.
Issue 4: Casinos
You've undoubtedly seen ads for and against casinos if you've flipped on a TV or driven around town. There's plenty of money behind an effort to expand casinos in Arkansas. In addition to expanding gaming at Oaklawn and Southland, two new casinos could be built in Jefferson and Pope Counties. This one could be close on Election Day.
Issue 5: Minimum Wage
Based on polling, it looks like the majority of Arkansas are in favor of increasing the state's minimum wage to $11/hour by 2021. Now that we know it's going to be on the ballot, we can expect more business-centered groups to speak out against the ballot initiative.
Arkansas Supreme Court
Over the last few years, outside groups have spent quite a bit of money against Courtney Goodson and in favor of David Sterling (for various races). While we haven't seen a mad rush of advertisements this time around, it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the race for Arkansas Supreme Court.
Any Arkansan voting needs to remember to bring an approved photo ID with you to the polls.
Election Day is November 6.
