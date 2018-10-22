Famous SCS alumni celebrate school system’s success

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Some of Memphis' most famous faces joined Shelby County School leaders to celebrate student achievement across the district.
Years before he played for the NFL, Dan Williams excelled as a student at East High School. Monday, he returned to his alma mater to give thanks and to pay it forward.
"I think one of the biggest things we can do is go back so they can put a face with a name,” Williams said.
Williams was one of several Shelby County Schools alumni who joined Superintendent Dorsey Hopson on this purple bus, to visit schools across the district.
"You know, all too often there’s so much focus on negativity,” Hopson said. “We’re here to celebrate some of the accomplishment that Shelby County Schools has made over the last five years.”
That success includes higher test scores, more financial investments and increased security.
University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway joined the celebration at Kingsbury Elementary.
"SCS is one way to get to your dreams and that's how I got to my dreams: SCS," Hardaway said.
Each of these stops lasted only a few minutes, just enough time for people on the bus to share their stories of success with the students.
The common theme in everyone’s story was a lesson that dreams really can come true.
