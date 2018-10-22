Feeling More Like Winter Again Tonight

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate our weather pattern through mid-week and will suppress any moisture, keeping skies sunny to start the week. Afternoon highs will feel warmer, in the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies Thursday as we track our next system. Rain chances go up slightly to near 30% on Thursday. Afternoon stay mostly in the lower to middle 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday and into the weekend is looking mainly dry at this point.