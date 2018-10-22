Feeling More Like Winter Again Tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) Prepare for another cold night. Temperatures may even drop a degree or two colder than last night. Another Frost Advisory is active for tonight as temperatures will fall around the mid 30s to near 40.
Get ready for another cold one tonight along with some frost possible once again as temperatures take tumble back in to the mid 30s to near 40. Caution if you have any cold sensitive plants as the prime hours for frost will be from 3 am to 9 am. This advisory includes more counties and is for portions of Eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, the Bootheel of Missouri and North Mississippi. Don’t forget to cover up or bring in any cold sensitive vegetation.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy Frost. Winds: Calm to light. Low: 40.
MONDAY: A cold start otherwise sunny and warmer by afternoon. Winds: Calm High: 64
NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate our weather pattern through mid-week and will suppress any moisture, keeping skies sunny to start the week. Afternoon highs will feel warmer, in the middle to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies Thursday as we track our next system. Rain chances go up slightly to near 30% on Thursday. Afternoon stay mostly in the lower to middle 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday and into the weekend is looking mainly dry at this point.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.