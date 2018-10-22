High schoolers get inside look at how distracted driving can turn deadly

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Nearly half of all teen drivers admit they have texted at one point while driving.
Those seconds on the phone, however, can prove deadly.
The AT&T It Can Wait Tour made a stop at East High School on Monday.
"I want to live my life. I don't want to be in a situation where I think about somebody and how I ruined their life," East High junior Tyler Finley said.
The virtual reality experience relayed what the true reality may be for people who text and drive.
The East High students got to use the virtual reality to see how quickly distracted driving can turn into a crash.
"When you're driving in the car alone, you're not necessarily thinking of others.Our main goal is to save lives so we tell people you're never alone on the road," tour spokesman Michael Stephenson said.
The tour included real life stories from people affected by distracted driving crashes.
"It leaves a lasting impression," Stephenson said.
A survey by AT&T said nine of ten people admit to using their smartphone while driving.
The Department of Motor Vehicles reports at least nine people die in distracted driving crashes per day/
"This is a habit that if you develop, it's hard to stop," Stephenson said.
Some students took the It Can Wait pledge to leave their phone alone while driving. They called the pledge humbling.
"I'm new to this so I don't really know the works and the ways around being true driver. We really aren't that experienced yet," Finley said.
