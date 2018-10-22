Homicide investigation underway in Obion Co., TN

OBION COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Officials in Obion County, Tennessee are investigating a homicide they say occurred on Saturday, Oct. 20.
According to officials with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, their officials along with 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas and TBI Special Agents are looking into a homicide that happened in the south Fulton area.
They said a family member found Pedro Ernesto Arriaga dead at home in the 5200 block of Kenn Tenn Highway.
That family member contacted the sheriff’s office according to officials.
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832 or 731–885-TIPS, or 1-809-TBI-FIND.
