2 injured in three overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in two hours overnight.
The first shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Robinhood Park Apartments. One victim was taken to the hospital.
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a second shooting off of Macon Road where another person was taken the hospital.
Officers are also investigating a shooting that happened on North Holmes Street and Coleman Avenue. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
If you have any information about these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
