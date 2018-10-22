Moisture From Willa Could Bring Rain

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Category 4 storm Hurricane Willa is situated just off the southwest coast of Mexico.
The storm is expected to bring dangerous surf, torrential rain, and strong wind to the southwest and central Mexico. Willa is expected to make landfall in Mexico, Tuesday afternoon. It will weaken significantly as it moves across land.
The remnants of the storm will continue moving across Texas and eventually some of that moisture will move our way. This will increase our rain chances for Thursday. The best chances of rain will be in north Mississippi and there could be a few lingering showers on Friday. The increase in clouds and rain in the area will keep keep our temperatures on the cooler end Thursday afternoon with highs only in the upper 50s.
Break out the wet weather gear and keep the sweater handy.
