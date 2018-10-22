MS Department of Corrections issues statewide lockdown

This lockdown affects all state-run and privately managed institutions in the MS Dept. of Corrections system and regional jails, except for two areas.

MS Dept. of Corrections issues statewide lockdown; Source: Raycom image bank
By Morgan Howard | October 22, 2018 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 1:17 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - According to the MS Dept. of Corrections Facebook page, a statewide lockdown has been issued.

LOCKDOWN IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Visitation, commissary, and outside recreation at all state-run and privately...

Posted by Mississippi Department of Corrections on Monday, October 22, 2018

The areas not affected are the female population at Central MS Correctional Facility (CMCF) and Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.

All visitation, commissary, and outside recreation at all of these institutions are canceled until further notice pending investigation of the incident.

We are working to get details. We will update as soon as we know more.

