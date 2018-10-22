MSU assisting those impacted by Sunday evening residence hall fire

The fire is believed to have started when an electrical fire sparked and caught bed linens on fire, but an official ruling from the fire marshal remains pending. When the fire began, a student pulled the fire alarm and notified MSU Housing and Residence Life officials, triggering responses from local emergency officials and the MSU Crisis Action Team. Following university protocol, the building was promptly evacuated. Students whose rooms were not impacted by fire or water returned to their rooms on Sunday night.