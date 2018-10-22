Rhodes, Union University among top schools in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WMC) - With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2019′s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Tennessee
1. Vanderbilt University
2. Rhodes College
3. Union University
4. Maryville College
5. University of Tennessee
6. Lipscomb University
7. Tennessee Technological University
8. Bryan College
9. Trevecca Nazarene University
10. Lincoln Memorial University
School Snapshot: Rhodes College (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 23 = Worst)
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 21st – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 22nd – On-Campus Crime
- 8th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Union University (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 23 = Worst)
- 8th – Admission Rate
- 18th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 1st – On-Campus Crime
- 10th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 5th – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
