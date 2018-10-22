Sunshine to start the work week!

Look for a good supply of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with only a few high clouds streaming through. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs ranging from the low 60s north of Memphis to upper 60s south of Memphis.
AFTERNOON: Sun with a few high clouds. Winds: S 5 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 45.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: We will remain dry with sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s to near 70 on Tuesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday and drop highs back down into the lower 60s. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.
THURSDAY: A weak system to the south of us will bring a chance for rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning, The highest chance is in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Looks mainly dry with clouds and maybe some afternoon sun. Highs will once again be in the 50s to near 60.
WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky both days. It looks mainly dry at this time but check back for any changes in the forecast later this week.
Brittney Bryant
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
