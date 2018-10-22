TN Senate candidates stump in Mid-South ahead of vital race

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee’s U.S. Senate Candidates were in the Mid-South on Monday as they continue their late push in a pivotal election.
Marsha Blackburn campaigned in Tipton County with Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, which Phil Bredesen spoke to voters in Shelby County.
Blackburn spoke to supporters at a luncheon in Munford.
"They want somebody who is going to support President Donald trump and I'm that candidate," Blackburn said.
Eric Trump said his father's administration needs Blackburn to be Tennessee's next senator.
"Marsha's been amazing," Trump said. "She's going to win this thing. People have to get out. They have to vote. I want her there alongside my father."
An average of polls from Real Clear Politics puts Blackburn with a roughly six-point lead in the race against former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen.
Bredesen had a lead in the summer months, but the polls tightened to a near dead heat weeks ago in the wake of the Brett Kavanaugh nomination and confirmation to the Supreme Court.
"That's really all she needs to do is make sure Republicans turn out," WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson said. "He's got to convince enough Republican voters to cross over and cast a ballot for him."
Bredesen pitched his plan to Memphians to cut drug costs nationwide. He said his moderate approach will be key to victory in two weeks.
"For me to win, I need to get all the Democratic votes I can possibly get and a few independents and a few Republicans. So I've been working at that."
Both sides know how important the state of Tennessee is.
“This is probably the most important single county in the state,” Bredesen. “Memphis is going to be very important to me. Shelby County is a huge county; it’s a Democratic county.”
The message for supporters in Munford was that a vote for Blackburn is a vote for Trump.
“People like the direction of the country; they like what’s happening,” Trump said.
“We’ve focused our message and it is a positive message and it is resonating with people,” Blackburn said.
Nelson said Blackburn will continue to keep herself aligned with Trump.
“She’s tying herself very closely to Trump,” Nelson said. “She’s done that from the start and she’ll continue to do that until the end.”
Bredesen, meanwhile, is pitching himself as a middle of the road option.
“Bredesen is more comfortable being moderate and reasonable,” Nelson said.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6. Early voting is ongoing in Shelby County until November 1.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.