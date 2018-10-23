Best cities for halloween

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With Halloween just around the corner and total spending on related expenses projected to reach over $9 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2018’s Best Places for Halloween report as well as accompanying videos, along with fun and interesting stats about the holiday in its Halloween Facts: Tricks & Treats By the Numbers infographic.
To help Americans decide where to spend the most spook-tacular time of year without frightening their bank accounts, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities in 20 key categories, ranging from candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.
Top 10 Cities for Halloween
1. New York, NY
2. Jersey City, NJ
3. Los Angeles, CA
4. Irvine, CA
5. San Diego, CA
6. Santa Ana, CA
7. Chicago, IL
8. Las Vegas, NV
9. Irving, TX
10. St. Paul, MN
Halloween Facts:
$9 Billion: Projected Halloween spending in 2018.
$3.2 Billion: Halloween costume spending in 2018.
$2.6 Billion: Halloween candy spending in 2018.
36%: Share of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone.
72%: Share of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.
$300+ Million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.
