Breakdown: How a fallstreak cloud forms

A fallstreak cloud has the appearance of a large space in a cloud that is usually round and can appear embedded within a cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds. These unique looking clouds are formed when the water temperature in these clouds are below freezing. Although the water is below its freezing point, it has not frozen yet (supercooled). Once ice crystals start to form, then even more crystals start to form. This is referred to as the Bergeron process.