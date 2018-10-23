Early voting across Tennessee sets new records

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In less than one week, more than a half million people across the state of Tennessee have cast their ballots Election Day.
New early voting numbers show an unusually high voter turnout for Tennessee's 2018 midterm election.
As of Monday, and with polling places only open five days, voters are blowing the 2014 midterm's pace out of the water according to vote totals from the Secretary of State.
More than 60,000 ballots have been cast in Davidson County, with Nashville's suburbs in neighboring counties reporting numbers in the thousands too.
Shelby County comes in second with nearly 59,000 early or absentee votes, followed by Knox County with more than 45,000.
“Really all across the state more people are showing up not only to vote early, but to vote early, early,” said WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson. “Right? Early voting continues for another couple of weeks, but people seem to be wanting to get out there as soon as they can.”
It’s an election which includes a high-profile Senate race between U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn and former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen.
There's also a heated battle between businessman Bill Lee and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the governor's race, to succeed term-limited Governor Bill Haslam.
Though early voting comes with a the ease of convenience, Nelson said early voters lock in their decision before the campaigning is done.
“The problem with early voting is once you cast your vote no matter what happens after, no matter what you learn afterward, no matter if you change your mind for whatever reason it’s too late you already voted,” Nelson said.
Other early vote totals include Tipton County with more than 5,300 early votes, Lauderdale with roughly 1,900, and Fayette County with 3,600 early votes cast.
