Grizzlies hang on to beat Jazz on road

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Big test in the NBA for the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies Monday night at Utah.
The Grizzlies headed west with Rookie Jeran Jackson, Jr. in the starting lineup for JaMychal Green, who’s out 5-6 weeks with a broken Jaw.
Marc Gasol is also battling back spasms, and Kyle Anderson is fighting an illness.
Early on, Jackson is running things in the paint for Memphis making the most of his first start as a professional, with 11 points and 7 rebounds for Jackson as the Grizz mix it up with Utah.
The Jazz have their own young star in Donovan Mitchell. The second year guard out of Louisville showed why he was high in the balloting for last year’s Rookie of the Year honor.
The Grizz take control before the half behind the strong inside-out play of Marc Gasol.
Gasol had 13 points before the break, and 18 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists before fouling out.
Grizzlies take this one to the wire and win on the road Final Score 92-84.
The Grizzlies, now 2-1 to start the season, stay on the Road at Sacremento Wednesday night.
