Litvinenko widow says Saudi death should be a wake-up call

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2006 file photo, the coffin of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko is carried during his funeral in north London. Litvinenko who defected to Britain and become a vocal Kremlin critic, died in November 2006, three weeks after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210. A public inquiry concluded in 2016 that Russia's security service killed him, likely on Putin's orders. The disappearance of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a visit to his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, raises a dark question for anyone who dares criticize governments or speak out against those in power: Will the world have their back? (Cathal McNaughton, Pool Photo, via AP, File) (AP)