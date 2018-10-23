Mega Millions expected to sell 75 percent of all number combinations, report says

(RNN) – Demand is so high for Mega Millions tickets that unique number combinations are actually dwindling, according to a Washington Post report.
A Maryland Lottery and Gaming spokeswoman told The Post that lottery officials believe as much as 75 percent of all number combinations could be generated by people playing Mega Millions for Tuesday night’s drawing.
There are more than 302 million such combinations.
There could also be replicated number combinations. Multiple winners with the same numbers have split large jackpots in the past.
The current jackpot of $1.6 billion is a Mega Millions record.
The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. If there are still no winners, the jackpot will roll over to Friday, likely exceeding $2 billion.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.