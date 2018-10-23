More than 300 people become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Hundreds of people in the Mid-South have new reason to celebrate after becoming American citizens.
More than 300 people from 66 countries gathered in the auditorium at Kingsbury High School and took the oath to become U.S. citizens.
Fourteen years is how long Riham Ishak and her husband Ramy have waited for this day.
"It takes patience first of all, and it takes following the law and rules and there’s a chance for everyone,” Riham said.
Anahi Ramos has been waiting for eight years. “It takes a process,” Anahi said. “You know, it takes time.”
The time came Tuesday morning when they joined more than 300 other candidates from all around the world.
After a little pomp and circumstance, it was the moment they’ve dreamed about.
“It feels awesome,” Riham said. “We’re so happy. It’s the final step in our process now.”
As the newest citizens, they offer a unique perspective and important reminder about America.
"This country gives more opportunities,” Anahi said. “Better opportunities for my kids, my family and for myself.”
That, they said, was something worth waiting for.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.