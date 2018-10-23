Passing clouds through the afternoon

THURSDAY: A weak system to the south of us will bring a chance for rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning, The highest chance is in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Looks mainly dry with clouds and maybe some afternoon sun. Highs will once again be in the 50s to near 60. WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky both days. It looks mainly dry at this time but check back for any changes in the forecast later this week.