Passing clouds through the afternoon

Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to around 70 this afternoon with passing clouds. It will be warmer in areas with more sun and cooler in cloudy areas. Winds will be northeast around 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear but still chilly. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 46.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front will move through and drop highs back down into the low to mid 60s with sunshine early in the day and a few clouds in the afternoon. Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY: A weak system to the south of us will bring a chance for rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning, The highest chance is in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Looks mainly dry with clouds and maybe some afternoon sun. Highs will once again be in the 50s to near 60. WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky both days. It looks mainly dry at this time but check back for any changes in the forecast later this week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
