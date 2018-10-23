Temperatures across the Mid-South were a bit cooler than average Monday but sunshine and dry conditions made for a perfect start to the week. A mild dry pattern will remain in place for the next couple of days before a cold front brings change.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: Calm LOW: 45
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: NE 5 HIGH: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 46
THIS WEEK: Dry air is in place at the surface while a southwest flow aloft brings a steady stream of Pacific and Gulf moisture into the area. A dry cold front will move through the Mid-South Tuesday night bringing cooler air into the area Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. The remnants of a Pacific tropical system will move to our south Thursday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance for showers along with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will become partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows again in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Another weak cold front will move through the area Saturday bringing a very slight chance of a shower. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders