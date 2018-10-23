Perfect Start To The Week

THIS WEEK: Dry air is in place at the surface while a southwest flow aloft brings a steady stream of Pacific and Gulf moisture into the area. A dry cold front will move through the Mid-South Tuesday night bringing cooler air into the area Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. The remnants of a Pacific tropical system will move to our south Thursday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance for showers along with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will become partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows again in the upper 40s.