Police arrest naked man watching porn in stranger’s apartment

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) - A 32-year-old man in Colorado was arrested after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s apartment, used her shower then sat naked on her couch watching pornography.
Victim Hannah Jones says she woke up Sunday morning to the sound of her two dogs barking relentlessly inside her Denver apartment. She went to investigate and found the dogs had cornered a stranger, later identified as 32-year-old Dewayne Jordan, in her guest bedroom.
"I am honestly happy they woke up and cornered him, so I didn’t have to wake up to him in my bedroom,” Jones said.
According to a probable cause statement, Jordan asked Jones to keep the dogs back, went into an unoccupied guest bedroom and closed the door.
“He said he needed to shower. I kind of froze and was just like [confused]. I just didn’t know what to say,” Jones said.
When Jones heard the shower running, she left the apartment and called police.
"Once the police came, they hopped the fence, and he was naked on my couch with pornography on the computer and doing some other things,” Jones said.
When officers came in contact with Jordan, he was sitting on Jones’ living room couch and masturbating, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officers arrested him.
Jones says police showed her a bag of women’s underwear the accused intruder had been carrying with him.
"He had a ton of women’s lingerie in his bag also, so they had me check to make sure he didn’t steal any of my stuff. That in itself felt kind of violating in a way,” she said.
Jones believes Jordan got into her apartment through her patio door. Police said that would require the man to climb over a short retaining wall then a metal barrier around the porch to get to the back door.
Jones says she’s grateful to her dogs and plans to purchase a security system for extra protection moving forward.
Jordan was being held without bond before his first court appearance.
