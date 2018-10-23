Rachel Heck 1st Team Rolex All-American

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis teen is getting more honors to her burgeoning portfolio.
Memphis golfer Rachel Heck was named First Team Rolex Junior All-American by the American Junior Golf Association.
It establishes the St. Agnes Academy junior among the top tier of current and former junior golfers from around the world.
Heck sank the clinching putt to help the USA win the Junior Ryder Cup last Month at Disneyland Paris.
She made two LPGA cuts this year as an amateur, and just captured her third straight Tennessee State High School Championship.
