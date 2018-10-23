Rising temps today, but another drop coming

It's chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but we will have a nice and sunny day with high temperatures around 70 degrees. A dry cold front will not bring any rain today, but it will deliver another shot of cold air. High temperatures tomorrow will be back to the lower 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 46.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will still be dry tomorrow with sun in the afternoon, but clouds will build in on Wednesday night. A weather system will bring a chance for rain Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Rain will be scattered and the best chance will be in areas south of I-40. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on Thursday and we will stay around 60 Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for rain on Saturday afternoon and evening, but rain will be hit or miss. Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.
